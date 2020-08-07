You are the owner of this article.
Decatur man abused girlfriend for weeks, police say
Decatur man abused girlfriend for weeks, police say

DECATUR — A 19-year-old man is facing preliminary battery charges for abusing his girlfriend for several weeks, police said.

Court documents said the man punched her in the face and head multiple times, causing bruising around both of her eyes and cheeks. He also grabbed the woman's throat and "she could not breath and felt like she was going to pass out and die," according to a sworn affidavit.

He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Thursday evening on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery causing bodily harm. The charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office. 

A check of jail records showed Friday afternoon showed he was held on bail set for $75,000, requiring $7,500 bond for release. 

