Decatur man accused of attempted murder of police officer in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Kentucky — A Decatur man faces a charge of attempted murder of a police officer stemming from an altercation Friday with authorities in Kentucky.
According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a welfare check involving a man walking in the middle of a road.
Upon their arrival, deputies came into contact with Josh Cliff, 31, who they say was not cooperative and during attempts to detain him assaulted a deputy and attempted to flee on foot.
“Almost immediately after deputies were able to get Cliff into handcuffs and still struggling with him, Cliff produced a handgun which he had concealed on his person,” the release stated.
Deputies were able to “wrestle away” the gun before any shots were fired, the release stated.
Authorities said a further search of Cliff turned up suspected cocaine.
As a result of the altercation, a deputy was transported to a hospital for treatment of a possible broken nose.
Cliff remains jailed on $500,000 bond for attempted murder of a police officer, resisting arrest, third-degree assault of a police officer, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
Officers with the Owensboro Police Department and Kentucky State Police also assisted with the incident.