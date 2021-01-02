Decatur man accused of attempted murder of police officer in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Kentucky — A Decatur man faces a charge of attempted murder of a police officer stemming from an altercation Friday with authorities in Kentucky.

According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a welfare check involving a man walking in the middle of a road.

Upon their arrival, deputies came into contact with Josh Cliff, 31, who they say was not cooperative and during attempts to detain him assaulted a deputy and attempted to flee on foot.

“Almost immediately after deputies were able to get Cliff into handcuffs and still struggling with him, Cliff produced a handgun which he had concealed on his person,” the release stated.

Deputies were able to “wrestle away” the gun before any shots were fired, the release stated.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities said a further search of Cliff turned up suspected cocaine.

As a result of the altercation, a deputy was transported to a hospital for treatment of a possible broken nose.