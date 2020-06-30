Decatur man accused of beating, choking girlfriend, police say

DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man placed his girlfriend in a tight headlock after punching and kicking her in the body multiple times during an argument.
Decatur police officer James Weddle said the man, 25, and his 28-year-old girlfriend were arguing Monday around 4:30 p.m. in the driveway of their residence in the 1600 block of East William Street. In a signed affidavit, Weddle detailed that the man at one point dragged her into the residence and threw her on the couch and began repeatedly punching and kicking her in the body.
He then placed the victim in a headlock and applied pressure "to the point that she could feel herself losing consciousness," Weddle wrote. Court documents say the suspect eventually let go when a friend of the victim's entered the house after witnessing the abuse.
Police say the victim had scratches and abrasions on the left side of her neck and had been found "gasping for air" while choked.
The suspect was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Monday afternoon on a preliminary charge of aggravated domestic battery. The charge is subject to review by the stat's attorney's office.
A check of jail records show the man to be held on $10,000 bail, requiring $1,000 bond for release.
