Decatur man accused of beating teen girl and her mother, police say

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man was arrested for beating a teenaged girl and her mother Thursday in the 1300 block of East Olive Street.
Court documents say a physical altercation broke out following the 42-year-old being confronted by the 38-year-old woman about another female texting his cell phone. The documents detail the man later pushing her into a wall then punching her in the head, face and stomach that caused the woman to start bleeding from her ear and eye.
The teen told police that she asked the 42-year-old "why are you hitting my mom," to which he "punched her in the face and pushed her down," police wrote in a sworn affidavit.
Documents say the 38-year-old woman and her two daughters were living with the man for about six months; the suspect and girls' mother have been dating for around 17 months. The girls both accounted for the man becoming upset before becoming physical, police say.
Police say the mother was treated at Decatur Memorial Hospital where she was later asked about injuries to her right ear and left eye, which were consistent with prior statements her daughters gave to police. The 38-year-old told officers she'd "tripped on her dog and hit her face on the porch door," an affidavit read.
The suspect's account of Thursday evening's activities during an interview with police included that the 38-year-old woman began yelling at him after asking about text messages on his phone, claiming she then slapped him, placed her hands around his neck and pushed him down onto a chair.
Police reported the 42-year-old had sustained no injuries.
He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of two counts of domestic battery. A check of jail records Friday evening showed he was released on $3,000 bond, meaning initial bail was set at $30,000.
