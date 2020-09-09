Decatur man accused of being an armed drug dealer denies new charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Blake E. Merli, described by Decatur police as a known drug dealer, is pleading not guilty to two charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and being an armed habitual criminal.

Merli, 25, also told Macon County Circuit Court Judge Phoebe Bowers on Wednesday that he denied further charges of armed violence and two counts of being a felon in possession of a weapon while on parole.

Bowers said she found probable cause to try Merli after hearing evidence from Detective James Callaway that described Merli carrying a backpack stuffed with more than $17,000 and also holding 6.9 grams of meth.

Questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott, Callaway said Merli was arrested Aug. 12 after fleeing from officers on a motorcycle with a woman passenger. Callaway explained that Merli was a known narcotics dealer and had been under surveillance when he was seen to hand the backpack to the woman before they took off on the motorcycle.