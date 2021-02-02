Decatur man accused of chipping girlfriend's tooth, assaulting police

DECATUR — Police reports said a Decatur man chipped his girlfriend’s tooth after violently shaking her head back and forth and later, after police arrived, went on to resist arrest and assault two officers

A sworn Decatur Police affidavit said police had interviewed the 45-year-old woman Sunday afternoon at her home in the 1800 block of East Eldorado Street.

“(She) advised, due to the face-grab, it caused swelling and bruising to her left eye, a small scratch to her left cheek, a chipped tooth and a busted lip,” said Officer Joseph Robinson. “She said she had been dating (her boyfriend) for seven years.”

Robinson said offices found the boyfriend walking in an alley behind his girlfriend’s home and he refused commands to stop and lie down on the ground. “(He) was taken into custody following a brief physical struggle,” added Robinson. “During the struggle, a DPD officer sustained minor abrasions on the base of his left palm and bottom knuckles on his right hand.”

But the man wasn’t done resisting yet, according to Robinson. The officer described the man refusing to sit in the squad car and having to be forced inside. “He repeatedly kicked his feet on the door frame and used his feet to push away from the backseat,” Robinson said.