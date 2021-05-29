 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur man accused of dragging his wife by the hair

{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law on May 20 a bipartisan hate crimes bill to combat violence against Asian Americans in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which will make it easier for Americans to report hate crimes.

DECATUR — A man with three prior convictions for domestic battery was arrested early Friday after his wife said he dragged her by the hair and slapped and punched her.

The man faces preliminary charges of domestic battery with a prior conviction after the incident just before 1 a.m. Friday.

According to a sworn police affidavit, the woman said her husband had been drinking and she took the children outside to sit in the car. She added that he came outside and took her keys and told her she couldn't leave, then dragged her into the house by the hair, up the stairs and into their bedroom, where she said he slapped and punched her. 

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Free Covid-19 testing in Decatur

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News