Decatur man accused of dragging his wife by the hair

DECATUR — A man with three prior convictions for domestic battery was arrested early Friday after his wife said he dragged her by the hair and slapped and punched her.
The man faces preliminary charges of domestic battery with a prior conviction after the incident just before 1 a.m. Friday.
According to a sworn police affidavit, the woman said her husband had been drinking and she took the children outside to sit in the car. She added that he came outside and took her keys and told her she couldn't leave, then dragged her into the house by the hair, up the stairs and into their bedroom, where she said he slapped and punched her.
Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
