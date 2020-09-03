Decatur man accused of drugging, sexually abusing minor, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A 44-year-old Decatur man has been arrested on preliminary charges alleging he inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl and gave her cocaine, police said.

According to court documents, the man, a live-in boyfriend of the girl's mother, followed the girl into her bedroom after the couple provided her with three shots of tequila.

In the bedroom, documents say he stuck cocaine in her mouth and proceeded to touch her body in inappropriate areas.

In a sworn affidavit, the man is reported as telling her "not to tell her mother" and that he'd initially given her $50 cash. According to the affidavit, he'd given her cash on several other occasions and would follow up by saying "it's a thing between us."

The affidavit says the man has been touching and giving her money since November 2019.

He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Wednesday afternoon on preliminary charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, endangering the life of a child and domestic battery. A check of jail records Thursday afternoon showed the man was released on $10,000 bond, meaning bail was set for $100,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.