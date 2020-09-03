Decatur man accused of drugging, sexually abusing minor, police say

DECATUR — A 44-year-old Decatur man has been arrested on preliminary charges alleging he inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl and gave her cocaine, police said.
According to court documents, the man, a live-in boyfriend of the girl's mother, followed the girl into her bedroom after the couple provided her with three shots of tequila.
In the bedroom, documents say he stuck cocaine in her mouth and proceeded to touch her body in inappropriate areas.
In a sworn affidavit, the man is reported as telling her "not to tell her mother" and that he'd initially given her $50 cash. According to the affidavit, he'd given her cash on several other occasions and would follow up by saying "it's a thing between us."
The affidavit says the man has been touching and giving her money since November 2019.
He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Wednesday afternoon on preliminary charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, endangering the life of a child and domestic battery. A check of jail records Thursday afternoon showed the man was released on $10,000 bond, meaning bail was set for $100,000.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.