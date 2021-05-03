Decatur man accused of firing at police officer gets 4 year prison sentence

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As Sgt. Hagemeyer continued driving eastbound toward the intersection (of East Leafland Avenue and North Illinois Street) the subject (Cotton) turned towards his vehicle, raised what appeared to be his right arm, and fired another shot toward his patrol vehicle,” said Siefman.

“Sgt. Hagemeyer could see the muzzle flash toward his direction.”

Hagemeyer was described as stopping about 150 feet from Cotton and illuminating him with his high beam squad car lights as the defendant fled into a vacant lot. Police back-up soon arrived and a police dog tracked Cotton to a nearby house where he was arrested.

A bag of .40 and .45 caliber bullets was seized from the scene but the affidavits had made no mention of police finding a weapon.

The gunfire incident was not Hagemeyer’s first brush with serious danger: he had been lucky to escape with his life in February of 2018 when his patrol vehicle was hit by a drunk driver who ran a red light. The sergeant had to be cut free from the wreckage and spent weeks recovering from serious injuries.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.