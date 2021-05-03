 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur man accused of firing at police officer gets 4 year prison sentence
0 comments
alert top story

Decatur man accused of firing at police officer gets 4 year prison sentence

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — David M. Cotton, accused of taking a shot at a Decatur police officer, was sent to prison for four years on Monday.

Cotton, 32, took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Todd Ringel in which he pleaded guilty to a single amended count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith then dismissed charges of aggravated discharge of firearm at a police officer and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Cotton will serve his sentence with day for day credit and was also given a six month credit for time spent in custody awaiting what had been scheduled to be a jury trial due to start on Monday.

Previous court hearings had described the circumstances of the case which dates to 1 a.m. Oct. 23, as Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer was on patrol and heard the sound of multiple gunshots.

Sworn affidavits filed by Detective Adam Siefman, who worked the case, said Hagemeyer had driven into the 100 block of East Leafland Avenue after hearing more gunfire and saw a man later identified as Cotton walking across the road. Hagemeyer then saw two muzzle flashes as Cotton fired two shots into the air.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“As Sgt. Hagemeyer continued driving eastbound toward the intersection (of East Leafland Avenue and North Illinois Street) the subject (Cotton) turned towards his vehicle, raised what appeared to be his right arm, and fired another shot toward his patrol vehicle,” said Siefman.

“Sgt. Hagemeyer could see the muzzle flash toward his direction.”

Hagemeyer was described as stopping about 150 feet from Cotton and illuminating him with his high beam squad car lights as the defendant fled into a vacant lot. Police back-up soon arrived and a police dog tracked Cotton to a nearby house where he was arrested.

A bag of .40 and .45 caliber bullets was seized from the scene but the affidavits had made no mention of police finding a weapon.

The gunfire incident was not Hagemeyer’s first brush with serious danger: he had been lucky to escape with his life in February of 2018 when his patrol vehicle was hit by a drunk driver who ran a red light. The sergeant had to be cut free from the wreckage and spent weeks recovering from serious injuries.

Cotton

Cotton

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sharpton: Withholding Brown video is 'con game'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Biden calls for police reform by 'next month'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News