Decatur man accused of force-feeding 14-year-old girl drugs and raping her, report says
DECATUR — A Decatur man is jailed on charges he picked up a runaway 14-year-old girl and force-fed her methamphetamine before making her perform sex acts and then raping the child, police allege.

Justin D. Tate, 30, was located and arrested Tuesday afternoon but a sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the crimes date to Feb. 24. Tate has been booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated criminal sexual assault. He also faces unrelated preliminary charges of theft, burglary, fleeing and eluding and violation of parole. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Writing in the affidavit, Detective Tim Wittmer said the girl left a parent's house in rural Macon County and walked around seven miles to the edge of Decatur to meet with Tate. The affidavit did not describe what kind of relationship she had with him but said that she was picked up by Tate and another 30-year-old man in a pick-up truck.

Macon County Jail records show the second man is not charged with sex crimes but is in custody facing unrelated theft and other charges.

Wittmer said the girl told police she was driven to “an unknown location near a school in Decatur” and then her ordeal began.

“The victim disclosed that Tate got into the back seat with her and grabbed her by the mouth,” said Wittmer. “The victim stated Tate put a small amount of what she believed to be methamphetamine in her mouth and made her swallow. The victim said that the drugs made her feel ‘high.’”

She went on to describe Tate performing a sex act on her as she attempted to scream. “...He told her that ‘this is what all bad girls get,’” Wittmer added.

The child also said Tate took her pants off and raped her despite her repeatedly pleading with him to stop.

Questioned later at Decatur Police Headquarters, Tate is quoted as admitting to picking the girl up but, while saying he used meth himself, denied giving any to her. “Tate stated that he had consensual sex with the the victim,” Wittmer said. Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott told the Herald & Review a child of this age cannot consent to sexual activity; the age of consent in Illinois is 17. 

Tate remained held in the Macon County Jail Thursday with no bond available to him.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

