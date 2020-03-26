Decatur man accused of force-feeding 14-year-old girl drugs and raping her, report says

DECATUR — A Decatur man is jailed on charges he picked up a runaway 14-year-old girl and force-fed her methamphetamine before making her perform sex acts and then raping the child, police allege.

Justin D. Tate, 30, was located and arrested Tuesday afternoon but a sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the crimes date to Feb. 24. Tate has been booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated criminal sexual assault. He also faces unrelated preliminary charges of theft, burglary, fleeing and eluding and violation of parole. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Writing in the affidavit, Detective Tim Wittmer said the girl left a parent's house in rural Macon County and walked around seven miles to the edge of Decatur to meet with Tate. The affidavit did not describe what kind of relationship she had with him but said that she was picked up by Tate and another 30-year-old man in a pick-up truck.

Macon County Jail records show the second man is not charged with sex crimes but is in custody facing unrelated theft and other charges.

Wittmer said the girl told police she was driven to “an unknown location near a school in Decatur” and then her ordeal began.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}