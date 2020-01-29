Decatur man, accused of lying about fatal shooting, pleads not guilty

Authorities previously had described Drake as a brother to the victim, but prosecutors on Wednesday said Drake was Goodbred's stepbrother.

Giving evidence at Wednesday’s preliminary hearing for Drake, Decatur police Detective Brian Kaylor described how police investigations showed that Goodbred, Drake, Lowe and Goodbred’s girlfriend were present in the hotel room when the gun went off.

Police allege Lowe was handling the weapon as it discharged. Kaylor said the girlfriend described Drake as witnessing the shooting but he denied seeing anything when questioned by detectives. “...The defendant indicated that he did not know what occurred… and saw no one with a firearm in the hotel room?” asked law school intern Anna Rich, who handled the questioning of Kaylor under the supervision of the State’s Attorney Jay Scott.

“That is correct,” Kaylor replied. Rich then asked: “The defendant stated his head was under a blanket as he was in bed when the shooting occurred?”

“Yes,” said Kaylor.

The officer also said Drake was overhead asking Lowe about the gun, and whether he still had it, while riding in a car as Goodbred was being rushed to hospital.