Decatur man accused of murderous shooting rampage pleads not guilty

A sworn affidavit from Detective Jeremy Appenzeller said Williams struck first at 9 p.m. at a house in the 500 block of South Webster Street, the home of a woman he believed may have stolen the gun from his girlfriend.

Decatur man accused of attempted murder of police officer in Kentucky “Almost immediately after deputies were able to get Cliff into handcuffs and still struggling with him, (Josh) Cliff produced a handgun which he had concealed on his person,” the release stated.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Appenzeller said Williams stood outside and shot two bullets through the front door while the woman and her boyfriend were inside.

Bond is the girlfriend’s grandmother and she suffered her fatal wound at 9:30 p.m. when her home was hit next, according to Appenzeller. After that, Williams fired “four to seven shots” at about 9:44 p.m. in the area of the 400 or 500 block of West Main Street. That location is close to the home of a man who is the father of a child belonging to Williams’s girlfriend.

Less than half an hour later, Appenzeller said Williams targeted a home in the 1000 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. He shot five bullets into the back of the building where his girlfriend's 48-year-old mother was in residence with a man aged 72. The man was wounded after being hit in the left hand.

Appenzeller said Williams kept up a stream of threatening messages to the girlfriend as he tried to coerce her into finding and giving him his gun back. A voicemail he left 20 minutes before the shootings started said: “You gonna call me in a minute. Those you love the most. Watch this.”