Decatur man accused of murderous shooting rampage pleads not guilty
breaking top story

Decatur man accused of murderous shooting rampage pleads not guilty

Williams

Williams. 

DECATUR — Lamar T. Williams, the 44-year-old man accused of killing a Decatur grandmother as he went door-to-door in a shooting rampage, is pleading not guilty to murder and other felony charges.

Williams appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Jan. 6 with his defense attorney, Dave Ellison. Williams denied three alternate counts of murder in the Nov. 24 fatal wounding of Mary E. Bond, 69. Prosecutors said she was shot in the head as she lay on a couch in her living room after Williams stood outside her home and fired seven bullets into it. Bond died in a hospital on Nov. 27.

Williams also denied charges of being an armed habitual criminal, the aggravated discharge of a firearm and two counts of cocaine possession.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter is building the prosecution case on Decatur police reports that said Williams shot-up four addresses the night of Nov. 24 that were associated with his 33-year-old girlfriend. Williams was described as being furious after the girlfriend had taken a handgun from his car and then didn’t return the weapon.

A sworn affidavit from Detective Jeremy Appenzeller said Williams struck first at 9 p.m. at a house in the 500 block of South Webster Street, the home of a woman he believed may have stolen the gun from his girlfriend.

Appenzeller said Williams stood outside and shot two bullets through the front door while the woman and her boyfriend were inside.

Bond is the girlfriend’s grandmother and she suffered her fatal wound at 9:30 p.m. when her home was hit next, according to Appenzeller. After that, Williams fired “four to seven shots” at about 9:44 p.m. in the area of the 400 or 500 block of West Main Street. That location is close to the home of a man who is the father of a child belonging to Williams’s girlfriend.

Less than half an hour later, Appenzeller said Williams targeted a home in the 1000 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. He shot five bullets into the back of the building where his girlfriend's 48-year-old mother was in residence with a man aged 72. The man was wounded after being hit in the left hand.

Appenzeller said Williams kept up a stream of threatening messages to the girlfriend as he tried to coerce her into finding and giving him his gun back. A voicemail he left 20 minutes before the shootings started said: “You gonna call me in a minute. Those you love the most. Watch this.”

Judge Phoebe Bowers found probable cause to try Williams and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Jan. 25. Williams remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $6 million, meaning he would have to post $600,000 to be released.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

