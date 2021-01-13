Decatur man accused of murderous shooting rampage pleads not guilty

DECATUR — Lamar T. Williams, the 44-year-old man accused of killing a Decatur grandmother as he went door-to-door in a shooting rampage, is pleading not guilty to murder and other felony charges.
Williams appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Jan. 6 with his defense attorney, Dave Ellison. Williams denied three alternate counts of murder in the Nov. 24 fatal wounding of Mary E. Bond, 69. Prosecutors said she was shot in the head as she lay on a couch in her living room after Williams stood outside her home and fired seven bullets into it. Bond died in a hospital on Nov. 27.
Williams also denied charges of being an armed habitual criminal, the aggravated discharge of a firearm and two counts of cocaine possession.
Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter is building the prosecution case on Decatur police reports that said Williams shot-up four addresses the night of Nov. 24 that were associated with his 33-year-old girlfriend. Williams was described as being furious after the girlfriend had taken a handgun from his car and then didn’t return the weapon.
A sworn affidavit from Detective Jeremy Appenzeller said Williams struck first at 9 p.m. at a house in the 500 block of South Webster Street, the home of a woman he believed may have stolen the gun from his girlfriend.
“Almost immediately after deputies were able to get Cliff into handcuffs and still struggling with him, (Josh) Cliff produced a handgun which he had concealed on his person,” the release stated.
Appenzeller said Williams stood outside and shot two bullets through the front door while the woman and her boyfriend were inside.
Bond is the girlfriend’s grandmother and she suffered her fatal wound at 9:30 p.m. when her home was hit next, according to Appenzeller. After that, Williams fired “four to seven shots” at about 9:44 p.m. in the area of the 400 or 500 block of West Main Street. That location is close to the home of a man who is the father of a child belonging to Williams’s girlfriend.
Less than half an hour later, Appenzeller said Williams targeted a home in the 1000 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. He shot five bullets into the back of the building where his girlfriend's 48-year-old mother was in residence with a man aged 72. The man was wounded after being hit in the left hand.
Appenzeller said Williams kept up a stream of threatening messages to the girlfriend as he tried to coerce her into finding and giving him his gun back. A voicemail he left 20 minutes before the shootings started said: “You gonna call me in a minute. Those you love the most. Watch this.”
Judge Phoebe Bowers found probable cause to try Williams and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Jan. 25. Williams remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $6 million, meaning he would have to post $600,000 to be released.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid