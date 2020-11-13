Decatur man accused of punching and strangling his girlfriend, police say

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man left his 25-year-old girlfriend bruised and scratched after battering her early Friday morning in the 3400 block of East Oakwood Avenue.
Court documents say the woman was pushed by the 24-year-old man shortly after they entered his residence together sometime before 12:59 a.m. According to police, she was pushed approximately six times, each causing her to smack her head against a wall or dresser.
A sworn affidavit by police describes the woman as begging for her boyfriend to stop and he then punched her six to eight times in the face and the top and side of the head, while still continuing to push the woman. The 24-year-old then grabbed her by the throat "so hard that she could not breathe" and "punched her a couple of more times," the affidavit says.
Police say the woman was observed to have several scratches on her face and neck, a bloody lip and bruising on the inside of her bicep on both arms.
The man was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Friday morning on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery causing bodily harm. A check of jail records in the afternoon showed he was held on $30,000 bail, meaning a bond payment of $3,000 is required for release.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
