Decatur man accused of strangling woman, threatening deputy who arrested him

DECATUR — A Decatur man who police say strangled a woman and then told the officer arresting him that he would “rip your throat out” is now free on $15,000 bond after being jailed early Monday.
A sworn affidavit from Macon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dustin Brown said police had responded to the man’s home on Huston Avenue at 12:38 a.m. A woman had called 911 and said “he’s coming” before hanging up.
Brown said the 55-year-old woman was waiting outside when he arrived in his squad car and came running towards him “screaming ‘help me.’” She told Brown the 34-year-old man had been drinking, acting erratically and had earlier strangled her to the point where she could not breathe. Brown said her right eye was discolored and swollen and he took photographs of her face and neck as evidence.
Brown said the man was found inside the home where there were signs of damage to the front porch and front room walls. He said the man appeared “very intoxicated and irritated” as he was arrested and placed in the squad car. “(He) stated several times he would choke and kill me if let him out of handcuffs,” Brown said. “He stated ‘I will rip your throat out.’ His actions and statements in the backseat were audio and video recorded.”
The man was later booked on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, and committing domestic battery while having a prior domestic battery conviction. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. The affidavit lists no preliminary charges for his alleged threatening language to Brown.
