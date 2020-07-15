Decatur man accused of taking over $100,000-worth of items from home, police say

DECATUR — Police say a man with prior burglary convictions is accused of stealing currency notes and coins worth more than $100,000 from a Decatur residence
Court documents say the 38-year-old Decatur man entered the residence in the 2400 block of East Logan Street around 4:35 p.m. on July 8 by prying the rear door open. Documents say he stole a cash box and two safes containing various amounts of currency and coins.
The owner of the residence claimed the suspect is the only person with knowledge of the second safe, explaining the man previously installed security cameras for him and "had commented about how all a person has to do is take the recording device and there would be no video," according to a police affidavit.
The suspect was observed on video surveillance from neighboring homes arriving at and leaving the burgled residence, police say.
The suspect, who also was wanted for two domestic battery charges, was taken into custody Tuesday following a traffic stop initiated by a Macon County Sheriff's Office deputy. During the traffic stop, "several hundred bundles of older $20 notes of currency" were discovered, documents say.
Decatur police detectives called to the scene also discovered $6,860-worth of 1980s series $20 notes, confirmed by the homeowner to have been in the safe, according to police. Court documents also detail detectives finding receipts "days after the burglary" for large purchases made with cash, including $7,500 for a 2004 Ford F250, $14,000 Can Am 4 Wheeler and nearly $600 of clothing.
The man was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Tuesday afternoon on a preliminary charge of residential burglary, which is subject to review by the state's attorney's office. A check of jail records Wednesday afternoon showed he's held on $200,000 bail, requiring $20,000 to be released.
According to Macon County Circuit Clerk records, the 38-year-old has two burglary convictions.
