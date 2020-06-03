Decatur man accused of trashing church and school bus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — A Decatur man systematically destroyed the interior of a Decatur church and was in the middle of causing yet more damage when police arrived and arrested him Tuesday night, a sworn affidavit said.

The 19-years-old man is accused by Decatur police of trashing a school bus parked nearby.

Patrol Officer Jordan Jinks said in the affidavit that he did not have damage estimates for the church and bus, but said they would both cost far in excess of $500 each to repair.

The suspect was booked on preliminary charges of criminal damage and burglary to a place of worship and criminal damage and burglary to a motor vehicle. The damage was done at a time when police were dealing with multiple acts of criminal damage and burglary associated with protests over the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd while in police custody, but the affidavits listed no motive for the Decatur teen's alleged actions.

Jinks said surveillance video showed the suspect first approaching the bus, parked on school grounds at 2001 E. Mound Road, at 8:38 p.m. He is seen entering the bus and moving around inside before opening the engine compartment.