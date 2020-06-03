Decatur man accused of trashing church and school bus

DECATUR — A Decatur man systematically destroyed the interior of a Decatur church and was in the middle of causing yet more damage when police arrived and arrested him Tuesday night, a sworn affidavit said.
The 19-years-old man is accused by Decatur police of trashing a school bus parked nearby.
Patrol Officer Jordan Jinks said in the affidavit that he did not have damage estimates for the church and bus, but said they would both cost far in excess of $500 each to repair.
The suspect was booked on preliminary charges of criminal damage and burglary to a place of worship and criminal damage and burglary to a motor vehicle. The damage was done at a time when police were dealing with multiple acts of criminal damage and burglary associated with protests over the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd while in police custody, but the affidavits listed no motive for the Decatur teen's alleged actions.
Jinks said surveillance video showed the suspect first approaching the bus, parked on school grounds at 2001 E. Mound Road, at 8:38 p.m. He is seen entering the bus and moving around inside before opening the engine compartment.
“... The interior of the bus was ransacked … the entire interior of the bus was also coated in a white powdery substance,” added Jinks. He said that probably came from a discharged fire extinguisher.
Video surveillance then shows the suspect entering the church at 9:49 p.m., smashing his way inside by hurling a rock through a glass door. Jinks said a scene of utter devastation greeted officers when they went inside.
“Televisions were off the wall, doors were ripped off the oven, holes made in the drywall and nearly everything of value had been damaged,” Jinks said. “DPD officers walked through the church and observed nearly the entire church to be ransacked.”
And he added: “(The suspect) ... went room by room through the church destroying property, flipping furniture and breaking windows, until he was taken into custody by police.”
A check of Macon County Jail records showed the suspect remained in custody Wednesday night with bail set at $170,000, which means he must post $17,000 to be released. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
A church spokesman could not be reached for comment in time for this story.
Mugshots from the Herald & Review
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid