 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur man accused of vehicular hijacking and stealing the same truck twice
0 comments
alert top story

Decatur man accused of vehicular hijacking and stealing the same truck twice

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Decatur man is jailed on charges he robbed an owner of his pickup truck at knife-point, sold it to another man the same day, and then returned two days later and stole the same truck yet again, driving it off this time with an all-terrain vehicle loaded in the back.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 29-year-old accused robber struck first last Friday, when he accosted the Ford F-150’s original owner by hitting him in the forehead with the handle of a sledgehammer. He also punched him in the face multiple times, police said, before pulling a pocket knife and threatening to stab the owner to death if he didn't hand over his truck.

The robber then took the 2006 vehicle, valued at $7,500, grabbed the vehicle’s title and also stole the victim’s wallet and cellphone, according to police Officer Philip Ganley, writing in the affidavit.

Later that same day, the affidavit does not state when, the robber sold the truck to a 41-year-old Decatur man who paid him $700 cash and another $600 using the “Cash APP” on his phone.

Two days later on Sunday, however, Ganley said the robber shows back up, approaching the truck and the man who thought he was the new owner while the vehicle was parked in the 1200 block of West Marietta Street. A Polaris Outlaw 500 all terrain vehicle, valued at $3,000, was loaded in the back.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ganley said the robber told the new owner he had some missing door panels for the truck and wanted to turn them over to him. “While the two were talking, the (robber) got into the Ford F-150 and fled the scene with the vehicle and the 4-wheeler,” said Ganley.

The officer added in the affidavit: “(The robber) did not have the legal authority to sell the truck. Two days after selling the truck, he returned and stole the truck for a second time. He committed theft of the 4-wheeler valued at $3,000 and fraudulently sold the truck for a theft of $1,300, for a total theft of $4,300.”

Ganley said police found and arrested the robber Monday night. He was booked on preliminary charges of armed robbery, vehicular hijacking and two counts of theft. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

A check of Macon County Jail records shows the robber remained in custody with bail set at $200,000, meaning he must post $20,000 to bond out.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News