Decatur man accused of vehicular hijacking and stealing the same truck twice

DECATUR — A Decatur man is jailed on charges he robbed an owner of his pickup truck at knife-point, sold it to another man the same day, and then returned two days later and stole the same truck yet again, driving it off this time with an all-terrain vehicle loaded in the back.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 29-year-old accused robber struck first last Friday, when he accosted the Ford F-150’s original owner by hitting him in the forehead with the handle of a sledgehammer. He also punched him in the face multiple times, police said, before pulling a pocket knife and threatening to stab the owner to death if he didn't hand over his truck.

The robber then took the 2006 vehicle, valued at $7,500, grabbed the vehicle’s title and also stole the victim’s wallet and cellphone, according to police Officer Philip Ganley, writing in the affidavit.

Later that same day, the affidavit does not state when, the robber sold the truck to a 41-year-old Decatur man who paid him $700 cash and another $600 using the “Cash APP” on his phone.