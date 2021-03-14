Decatur man armed with steak knife slashes window blinds, threatens woman, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur man who threatened a Decatur woman and her boyfriend by opening a window of her home and slashing her blinds with a 10-inch serrated steak knife was arrested, according to police.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the 37-year-old man was taken into custody outside the woman’s home in the 400 block of West Wood Street at 11:23 p.m. March 8. The affidavit said that had been the third time the same night police had been called to the address after the man had made two earlier approaches to her home.
The woman, also aged 37, described the man as a former co-worker who stood outside her house demanding she return a DVD player she had bought from him previously. She said she had finally agreed to return it “so she would not be bothered by him anymore,” according to the affidavit, but the man became aggressive and started arguing with her and her boyfriend.
“(She) said he then placed the tip of the knife on the glass window and said ‘B----, I’ll (expletive) you up’ and ‘I’ll see you in the morning on the way to the bus,’” according to Officer Paul Vickers, who signed the affidavit.
“She said he then began forcefully lifting her window up and slashed inside the residence... causing the window blinds to be broken.”
Vickers said the woman’s boyfriend, aged 42, confirmed her version of events and described the man making “aggressive threats.”
Vickers said the man had tossed the knife before police arrived and denied everything when questioned. “(He) said he went over to the residence to give (the woman) bacon and was armed with the knife because (the boyfriend) had threatened him,” Vickers quoted the man as telling police.
“(The man) became extremely irate and aggressive with me when I informed him of what he was being charged with,” Vickers added. “I did not speak with him any further about the incident.”
The man was booked on preliminary charges of home invasion involving armed force, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal damage. The woman said the damage to her blinds and a window screen slashed by the man would cost $75 to fix.
A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $50,000, meaning he must post $5,000 to bond out. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
