Decatur man arraigned for 2019 murder of Suave Turner

DECATUR — A Decatur man has been arraigned in connection with the 2019 shooting death of 28-year-old Suave Turner.

Talmel Wilson, 20, appeared Thursday in Macon County Circuit Court on a preliminary charge of first-degree murder. Wilson was already in custody, serving a four-year prison sentence at Vandalia Correctional Center on an unrelated drug charge.

According to police, Turner was brought to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital on May 30, 2019 after suffering a single gunshot wound to the chest while at a convenience store in the 1500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Turner was pronounced dead in the hospital's emergency room.

Arrests have now been made in eight of the 11 murders that occurred in 2019, according to Decatur police Sgt. Christopher Copeland.

Anyone with information about this or any other murder is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

