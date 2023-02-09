DECATUR — A 31-year-old Decatur man has been arrested after a shooting that left one man dead and injured a 70-year-old woman in a nearby house, police said.

Decatur police responded to the 900 block of West Main Street around 10:19 a.m. Thursday after a report of a gunshot victim in the roadway, Lt. Scott Rosenbery said in a statement.

He said arriving officers found two victims: 29-year-old Terrance S. Mitchell, who was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital and later died there, and the woman, who was inside a residence when she was struck by a bullet that entered the home. The injury was not considered life-threatening, Rosenbery said.

Detectives responded, processing the scene and interviewing witnesses; multiple shell casings were found, Rosenbery said. As a result of this investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for Anthony C. Webster on a preliminary charge of first-degree murder.

A search warrant was executed at a multi-dwelling residence in the 1000 block of West Wood Street and Webster was found inside, Rosenbery said. He was being booked into Macon County Jail late Thursday.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Mitchell was pronounced dead in the DMH emergency room at 10:45 a.m. An autopsy is set for Friday, and an inquest is pending.

The investigation is ongoing, Rosenbery said. Anyone with information should contact the Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or CrimeStoppers at 217-423-8477.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

