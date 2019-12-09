Decatur man arrested after gun, drugs found in vehicle

DECATUR — A 22-year-old man on parole is facing a preliminary charge after officers found a drugs and a gun in his vehicle, court documents say.

A sworn affidavit said Decatur police officers conducted a consensual encounter with a man driving a black Mercedes as he pulled into the 1700 block of North Church Street. The man began shuffling around and reaching into the back seat of the vehicle, court documents say.

The driver was holding a plastic baggie before moving it underneath the driver’s seat, according to the sworn affidavit. A K-9 alerted on the vehicle, prompting a search.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers found a loaded handgun and 4.5 grams of a substance that field-tested positive crack cocaine, according to the affidavit. The 22-year-old was arrested, booked into the Macon County Jail and is being held in lieu of $75,000 bond. He faces a preliminary charge of armed violence.

2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.