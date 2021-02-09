Decatur man arrested after he knocked out his girlfriend's tooth, police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man who punched his girlfriend hard enough to knock her left front tooth out was arrested and jailed.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the crime dates back to the night of Aug. 13 when police discovered the 46-year-old woman battered and bleeding at her home in the 1700 block of East Clay Street. Police said they found and arrested the 32-year-old man Friday evening at the same address.

Officer James Pinney said he had seen and noted the 46-year-old victim’s wounds at the time of the alleged assault. “I observed (her) left eye to be swollen and have what appeared to be bruising on the bottom of her left eye,” he said in the affidavit.

“I also observed her bottom lip to appear to be swollen and bruised. Her left front tooth appeared to have been freshly knocked out as I observed the void — where her left front tooth should be — to be actively bleeding.”

And he added: “I asked (the girlfriend) how she received her injuries and she advised her boyfriend had punched her two times in the left side of her face.”