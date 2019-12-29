Decatur man arrested after shot fired outside Springfield mall

SPRINGFIELD — A Decatur man was in custody on weapons charges Sunday, the Sangamon County Jail confirmed, after authorities said he fired a gun outside Springfield’s White Oaks Mall on Saturday.
Herald & Review news partner WCIA-TV reported that William Harper was arrested after a gun shot rang out in the mall parking lot just before 6 p.m. Multiple other published reports said the mall was placed on lockdown for a time.
Springfield Police could not be reached for comment Sunday afternoon but a statement on their Facebook page, posted at the time of the incident, first described them responding to reports of shots fired at the mall. “The suspect is in custody. There are no injuries to anyone and the scene is secure,” was then posted by the police a short time later.
A mall spokesman could not be reached for comment Sunday and a member of the mall’s security office said they could not comment on what had happened.
Sangamon County Jail corrections officer N. Waters told the Herald & Review Sunday that Harper was being held on preliminary charges of aggravated assault involving the discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct. Harper was also booked on a charge of criminal trespass to mall property.
You have free articles remaining.
“He has already gone to court and had bond set today (Sunday) at $250,000, which means he needs $25,000 to walk,” said Waters.
Waters said he wasn’t aware a further court appearance had been scheduled yet for Harper.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
Reports said Harper had been involved in an argument with a woman just before he pulled a gun and fired a single shot into the air.
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Matthew L. Rice
Jarquez A. Hobbs
James Ballard
Kwantrevis D. Richardson
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid