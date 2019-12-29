Decatur man arrested after shot fired outside Springfield mall

SPRINGFIELD — A Decatur man was in custody on weapons charges Sunday, the Sangamon County Jail confirmed, after authorities said he fired a gun outside Springfield’s White Oaks Mall on Saturday.

Herald & Review news partner WCIA-TV reported that William Harper was arrested after a gun shot rang out in the mall parking lot just before 6 p.m. Multiple other published reports said the mall was placed on lockdown for a time.

Springfield Police could not be reached for comment Sunday afternoon but a statement on their Facebook page, posted at the time of the incident, first described them responding to reports of shots fired at the mall. “The suspect is in custody. There are no injuries to anyone and the scene is secure,” was then posted by the police a short time later.

A mall spokesman could not be reached for comment Sunday and a member of the mall’s security office said they could not comment on what had happened.

Sangamon County Jail corrections officer N. Waters told the Herald & Review Sunday that Harper was being held on preliminary charges of aggravated assault involving the discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct. Harper was also booked on a charge of criminal trespass to mall property.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}