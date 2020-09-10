 Skip to main content
Decatur man arrested after slapping 'disrespectful' son, police say
DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man was arrested on a preliminary domestic battery charge for a fight with his 16-year-old son.

Police in court documents said the 38-year-old man at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday slapped his son "for being disrespectful" and the two became involved in a struggle in the 2500 block of East Logan Street, where he attempted to restrain the teen.

The teen then fled on foot to a nearby church where he was picked up in a car by a relative and drove off, causing the father to throw his cell phone at the vehicle, documents say. According to police, the 16-year-old said that his dad had struck him in the head multiple times during the altercation. Police say two bumps were found on the boy's head.

The man was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on a preliminary charge of domestic battery, which is subject to review by the state attorney's office. A check of jail records Thursday afternoon showed the man had been released on $500 bond, meaning initial bail was set at $5,000.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

