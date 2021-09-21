Decatur man arrested after stabbing self, woman, police say

DECATUR — A woman is in critical condition and a 71-year-old Decatur man is jailed on a preliminary charge of attempted murder, authorities said.

Macon County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Flannery said deputies were called at 12:26 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 2100 block of West Pershing Road in response to a 911 call from a female stating she had stabbed a man.

Responding deputies were required to make immediate entry after they observed a male in the residence kneeling over the female who had a knife protruding from her neck. Deputies immediately began first aid on the female and their actions were instrumental in savings the woman’s life, Flannery said.

The subsequent investigation revealed that the male, identified as Allen Dixson, had stabbed himself repeatedly in an effort to place the blame on the woman and forced her to make the 911 call, Flannery said. He then told the female he was going to kill her and stabbed her in the neck, Flannery said.

Both individuals were transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital. The female was treated for her extensive wounds and remains in critical care.

Flannery said Dixson was treated and released into the custody of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

