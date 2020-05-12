Decatur man arrested after victims describe drunken attacks, police say

DECATUR — Police said they got two versions from different victims about what happened when an intoxicated Decatur man came home Sunday afternoon and started picking fights.
The man’s 38-year-old girlfriend said he immediately began fighting with a 69-year-old man who was present in the home and hit that man “multiple times with a closed fist,” according to a sworn affidavit from Decatur Police.
“(She) advised she was trying to break up the fight and was knocked to the ground, where (the 37-year-old suspect) was then on top of her holding her to the ground.”
But the 69-year-old man gave a different version of events. He is quoted as telling police the man came home drunk at 2 p.m. and “began smacking” his girlfriend of six years, who fell to the ground. The older man said he stepped in and pulled the assailant off of her and was then attacked and punched because he'd gotten involved.
Another witness is quoted as confirming to police that the drunken man was the aggressor and that the older man eventually got the better of him, forcing him to the ground and holding him there to “prevent any further fighting.”
The intoxicated man was booked on two preliminary counts of domestic battery and also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officers report they found “two metal sockets filled with burnt mesh” while taking the man into custody. He is quoted as telling police he used these devices to smoke crack cocaine.
A check of the Macon County Jail Tuesday showed the man remained in custody in lieu of making bail set at $5,000, which means he must post $500 to bond out. If he makes bail, he is ordered to have no contact with his girlfriend or the other man he is accused of attacking and to stay away from his girlfriend’s home.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
