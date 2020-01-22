Decatur man arrested at the courthouse returns to plead not guilty to weapons, drug charges

DECATUR — Jacquez L. Jones was back in the Macon County Courthouse Wednesday pleading not guilty to weapons and drug offenses — the same court building where he had been arrested on those charges Oct. 23.

A sworn Decatur Police affidavit said the arrest came after police investigated complaints of a man threatening people with a gun in the area of West Decatur and South Edward streets. A description of the suspect and his vehicle strongly suggested Jones was the man they were looking for, and officers checked and discovered he was due at the courthouse that morning on another matter, the affidavit said.

“Officers located the suspect vehicle, unoccupied, in the parking lot of the west side of the courthouse,” said Police Officer Robert Baker in the affidavit. “Macon County courthouse staff confirmed that Jones was inside the courthouse.”

Baker said officers in the courthouse moved in to arrest the 20-year-old Jones who was seen trying to discard a key fob linked to his vehicle. A police dog alerted to drug odors from the vehicle and a search revealed 44 grams of crack cocaine in a bag inside the driver door panel. A Glock 9mm handgun with extended capacity magazine was found tucked under the driver’s seat, according to Baker.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}