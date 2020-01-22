You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decatur man arrested at the courthouse returns to plead not guilty to weapons, drug charges
0 comments
top story

Decatur man arrested at the courthouse returns to plead not guilty to weapons, drug charges

{{featured_button_text}}
Jacquez L. Jones

Jones. 

DECATUR — Jacquez L. Jones was back in the Macon County Courthouse Wednesday pleading not guilty to weapons and drug offenses — the same court building where he had been arrested on those charges Oct. 23.

A sworn Decatur Police affidavit said the arrest came after police investigated complaints of a man threatening people with a gun in the area of West Decatur and South Edward streets. A description of the suspect and his vehicle strongly suggested Jones was the man they were looking for, and officers checked and discovered he was due at the courthouse that morning on another matter, the affidavit said. 

“Officers located the suspect vehicle, unoccupied, in the parking lot of the west side of the courthouse,” said Police Officer Robert Baker in the affidavit. “Macon County courthouse staff confirmed that Jones was inside the courthouse.”

Baker said officers in the courthouse moved in to arrest the 20-year-old Jones who was seen trying to discard a key fob linked to his vehicle. A police dog alerted to drug odors from the vehicle and a search revealed 44 grams of crack cocaine in a bag inside the driver door panel. A Glock 9mm handgun with extended capacity magazine was found tucked under the driver’s seat, according to Baker.

Jones, appearing in court Wednesday with his defense attorney, John McWard, told Judge James Coryell that he was waving a preliminary hearing to see if there was probable cause to try him. He then pleaded not guilty to a charge of armed violence and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

He also entered not guilty pleas on charges that he possessed cocaine and that he possessed it with the intent to deliver it to others.

Coryell placed the case on the trial list of Judge Thomas Griffith and scheduled a pretrial hearing for March 9. Jones remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $5.75 million, meaning he most post $507,500 to bond out.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News