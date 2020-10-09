Decatur man arrested for beating up girlfriend, running from police, authorities say

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man was arrested on preliminary charges early Thursday morning for beating his girlfriend.
Police in court documents say the 30-year-old woman's face, head, lip, arms, legs and feet were injured at about 11 a.m. on July 24 in the 2300 block of East Clay Street.
She also was forced into his pickup and drove around for about 30 minutes while he struck her in the head and face, refusing to let her out of the truck, police said.
A sworn affidavit of the events say she was able to break free after he drove to a dead end in the 1200 block of South Monroe Street, where she ran to a nearby business. The suspect's truck was later found in the area, according to the affidavit.
Court documents described the suspect as having "an extreme history of violence and person control" against the woman during the relationship lasting several months.
The 30-year-old man was spotted in the East Clay Street backyard where the victim had barricaded herself inside a bedroom on July 25, police said. The suspect tried to run from the officers and shot with a stun gun while jumping over a fence and placed under arrest, documents say.
Decatur police Sgt. Steve Carroll said the man had to be taken to a local hospital on July 25 and wasn't booked into Macon County Jail until Thursday morning.
He was booked on preliminary charges of obstructing justice, unlawful restraint, domestic battery and resisting a peace officer. A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed he was held on $57,500 bail, requiring $5,750 for release on bond.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.
2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.