Decatur man arrested for beating up girlfriend, running from police, authorities say

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man was arrested on preliminary charges early Thursday morning for beating his girlfriend.

Police in court documents say the 30-year-old woman's face, head, lip, arms, legs and feet were injured at about 11 a.m. on July 24 in the 2300 block of East Clay Street.

She also was forced into his pickup and drove around for about 30 minutes while he struck her in the head and face, refusing to let her out of the truck, police said.

A sworn affidavit of the events say she was able to break free after he drove to a dead end in the 1200 block of South Monroe Street, where she ran to a nearby business. The suspect's truck was later found in the area, according to the affidavit.

Court documents described the suspect as having "an extreme history of violence and person control" against the woman during the relationship lasting several months.

The 30-year-old man was spotted in the East Clay Street backyard where the victim had barricaded herself inside a bedroom on July 25, police said. The suspect tried to run from the officers and shot with a stun gun while jumping over a fence and placed under arrest, documents say.