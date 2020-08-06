You are the owner of this article.
Decatur man arrested for choking, battering woman, police say
DECATUR — Police say the actions of a Decatur man after a "day of drinking" in late June 2019 now have him facing preliminary battery and criminal damage charges.

Court documents say the 31-year-old arrived at his home in the 1100 block of East Olive Street around 5:30 p.m. and began arguing with his 31-year-old girlfriend. The sworn affidavit detailed the man grabbing the woman by the throat and lifting her off the floor, causing her to have difficulty breathing and leaving scratches on her neck. 

He left the residence as she called 911, punching the front screen door window as he left and causing the door's window to shatter, police said. 

He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Wednesday evening on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery and criminal damage to property, charges to be reviewed by the state's attorney's office. A check of jail records Thursday afternoon showed the man was released on $2,000 bond, meaning initial bail was set at $20,000. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

