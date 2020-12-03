Decatur man arrested for drug dealing tries bargaining, police say

DECATUR — Police said a suspected Decatur drug dealer tried to bargain when he was arrested Wednesday night by offering up information on bigger dealers and larger quantities of drugs, according to sworn affidavits.
Detective Jason Hesse, writing in the affidavits, said the Decatur Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit had been covertly watching the 47-year-old man and knew he was using various vehicles to “further his methamphetamine activities.”
Hesse said the man was a passenger in one of those vehicles, driven by a woman, when the driver was pulled over at the intersection of Clay and 22nd streets for a traffic infraction. Hesse said police dog Leeroy Jenkins alerted to the presence of drugs and officers found 33 ounces of meth in two packets in the car while the man also had $8,700 stuffed in his pockets.
It was then, Hesse said, that the man tried bargaining. “(He) declined to acknowledge he knew the methamphetamine was in the vehicle but asked detectives who they wanted,” Hesse added.
Support Local Journalism
“He then asked detectives if they wanted someone with 80 pounds. He stated he could get a (expletive)-load.”
The man was booked on a preliminary charge of dealing meth and Hesse said he also turned out to be wanted on an outstanding warrant for driving on a revoked license.
The 36-year-old woman driver also claimed no knowledge of how the drug packets got there and said the two had been out for a drive to look at vehicles. Hesse said she was vague on details about where they had visited and told police she “just likes to drive and was not really paying attention to where all she drove to.”
She was then booked on a preliminary charge of drug dealing; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed that both were still in custody; the man’s bail is set at $260,000, meaning he must post $26,000 to bond out. The woman’s bail is set at $20,000, and she must post $2,000 to be released.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.