 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur man arrested for drug dealing tries bargaining, police say
0 comments
breaking top story

Decatur man arrested for drug dealing tries bargaining, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police said a suspected Decatur drug dealer tried to bargain when he was arrested Wednesday night by offering up information on bigger dealers and larger quantities of drugs, according to sworn affidavits.

Detective Jason Hesse, writing in the affidavits, said the Decatur Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit had been covertly watching the 47-year-old man and knew he was using various vehicles to “further his methamphetamine activities.”

Hesse said the man was a passenger in one of those vehicles, driven by a woman, when the driver was pulled over at the intersection of Clay and 22nd streets for a traffic infraction. Hesse said police dog Leeroy Jenkins alerted to the presence of drugs and officers found 33 ounces of meth in two packets in the car while the man also had $8,700 stuffed in his pockets.

Traffic stop in Decatur catches 2 drug dealers, police say

It was then, Hesse said, that the man tried bargaining. “(He) declined to acknowledge he knew the methamphetamine was in the vehicle but asked detectives who they wanted,” Hesse added.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“He then asked detectives if they wanted someone with 80 pounds. He stated he could get a (expletive)-load.”

The man was booked on a preliminary charge of dealing meth and Hesse said he also turned out to be wanted on an outstanding warrant for driving on a revoked license.

The 36-year-old woman driver also claimed no knowledge of how the drug packets got there and said the two had been out for a drive to look at vehicles. Hesse said she was vague on details about where they had visited and told police she “just likes to drive and was not really paying attention to where all she drove to.”

She was then booked on a preliminary charge of drug dealing; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed that both were still in custody; the man’s bail is set at $260,000, meaning he must post $26,000 to bond out. The woman’s bail is set at $20,000, and she must post $2,000 to be released.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News