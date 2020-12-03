Decatur man arrested for drug dealing tries bargaining, police say

DECATUR — Police said a suspected Decatur drug dealer tried to bargain when he was arrested Wednesday night by offering up information on bigger dealers and larger quantities of drugs, according to sworn affidavits.

Detective Jason Hesse, writing in the affidavits, said the Decatur Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit had been covertly watching the 47-year-old man and knew he was using various vehicles to “further his methamphetamine activities.”

Hesse said the man was a passenger in one of those vehicles, driven by a woman, when the driver was pulled over at the intersection of Clay and 22nd streets for a traffic infraction. Hesse said police dog Leeroy Jenkins alerted to the presence of drugs and officers found 33 ounces of meth in two packets in the car while the man also had $8,700 stuffed in his pockets.

It was then, Hesse said, that the man tried bargaining. “(He) declined to acknowledge he knew the methamphetamine was in the vehicle but asked detectives who they wanted,” Hesse added.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He then asked detectives if they wanted someone with 80 pounds. He stated he could get a (expletive)-load.”