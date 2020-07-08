Decatur man arrested for 'excessive punishment' to 10-year-old son, police say

DECATUR — Police say a 41-year-old Decatur man faces preliminary charges for excessively punishing his 10-year-old son.
Decatur police Detective James Knierim says the boy was forced by his father and stepmother, 39, to and do chores while staying in their custody for a week in May. Knierim detailed the child's recollection of being "punished" when he failed to do the chores, like being forced to run a mile in the heat "as a form of discipline" and holding a push-up position.
"When his arms would tire, and he would fall to the ground, his father would hit him on the buttocks with his hand and the flyswatter," Knierim wrote. Police in court documents said the boy's stepmother would tie a 2-by-4 wood plank to his back so he could keep it straight in a push-up position and falling would result in the child being forced to eat a spoonful of hot sauce.
Knierim said the child was taken to Crossing Healthcare on May 17 with scattered bruising over his entire buttocks and bruises measuring over 3 inches, which were inflicted from being hit with the flyswatter. A nurse told police the "abuse" was a "result of excessive punishment," court documents say.
According to police, the couple described his punishments as "what they have to do in the military." The stepmother in an interview with police said the 10-year-old was punished because "he was not listening."
Court documents say the boy's mother dropped him off at the house in the 1000 block of West Harrison Avenue on May 10 where he stayed until the May 16. According to police, his mother received a call from the 41-year-old on the 16th saying to come pick up the boy, as he was getting fed up with his behavior and was afraid he was going to hurt him.
The man was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Tuesday on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a child and domestic battery. The charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office. A check of jail records Wednesday afternoon showed he's held on $125,000 bail, requiring $12,500 to bond out.
