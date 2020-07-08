Decatur man arrested for 'excessive punishment' to 10-year-old son, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police say a 41-year-old Decatur man faces preliminary charges for excessively punishing his 10-year-old son.

Decatur police Detective James Knierim says the boy was forced by his father and stepmother, 39, to and do chores while staying in their custody for a week in May. Knierim detailed the child's recollection of being "punished" when he failed to do the chores, like being forced to run a mile in the heat "as a form of discipline" and holding a push-up position.

"When his arms would tire, and he would fall to the ground, his father would hit him on the buttocks with his hand and the flyswatter," Knierim wrote. Police in court documents said the boy's stepmother would tie a 2-by-4 wood plank to his back so he could keep it straight in a push-up position and falling would result in the child being forced to eat a spoonful of hot sauce.

Knierim said the child was taken to Crossing Healthcare on May 17 with scattered bruising over his entire buttocks and bruises measuring over 3 inches, which were inflicted from being hit with the flyswatter. A nurse told police the "abuse" was a "result of excessive punishment," court documents say.