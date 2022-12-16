Decatur man arrested for fatal hit-and-run

DECATUR — Illinois State Police have made an arrest in connection with a Wednesday night hit-and-run crash that left a Decatur man dead.

Carey P. Floyd, 61, of Decatur, was taken into custody Thursday on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving a death of Norman D. Nicholas, 59, a State Police news release said.

Floyd remains held in the Macon County Jail on a $100,000 bond, requiring him to post $10,000 to be release. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said preliminary results of an autopsy showed Nicholas died from multiple blunt injuries due to being struck by a vehicle.

Day said a passer-by alerted authorities to a subject lying in the grass along U.S. 36 near Salem School Road in Long Creek. Day said Macon County sheriff's deputies and EMS responded to the scene.

Officials said the Macon County Sheriff's Department requested State Police assistance with the investigation around 7 a.m. Thursday. The roadway was subsequently closed for about five hours as the scene was processed.

State Police said agents conducted an investigation, during which they gathered evidence to support Floyd's arrest.

