DECATUR — An arrest has been made in the
Feb. 2 shooting of a 38-year-old man
Shawn D. Howell Jr., 19, of Decatur, was taken into custody Monday on a preliminary charge of
attempted first degree murder, a news release said. He was booked into the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1 million, requiring the posting of $100,000 to be released.
On Feb. 6, a 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on the same preliminary charges by the Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division and taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.
Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
According to the original police report, Decatur police were called to the 1300 block of North 22nd Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 to a report of a 38-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound.
An ambulance transported the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim is in stable condition and continues to recover from his injuries, officials said Tuesday.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.
