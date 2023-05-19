DECATUR — A Decatur man has been arrested for a February shooting that left one man dead.

Jarvis J. McClelland, 26, of Decatur faces preliminary charges of first degree murder for the shooting death of Cameron K. Taylor on Feb. 6.

According to a Decatur police affidavit, officers responded to a report of a person being shot at a residence on the 500 block of South 19th Street at approximately 11:15 p.m.

Inside the officers discovered Taylor suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Taylor, 30, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries

The affidavit said detectives spoke with a witness to the shooting this week that identified McClelland as the person who shot and killed Taylor and suggested Taylor was accompanied by one or two more individuals.

The witness, who claimed McClelland’s face was entirely exposed during the shooting, positively identified McClelland in a photo lineup, police said.

The witness told police they were with Taylor in a bedroom at the residence when McClelland and the other subjects arrived. Taylor and McClelland began fighting, the witness said, and McClelland ultimately knocked Taylor to the floor then stood over him and shot him in the head.

Police said the witness claimed to have heard a second gunshot. They were then told to leave with McClelland and one of the other subjects present. The affidavit said McClelland told the witness to tell police the incident was a robbery attempt gone wrong. The witness also told police McClelland told them if they told the police the truth he would harm their family.

McClelland was already in the custody of the Macon County Jail on unrelated charges. Bond on the preliminary murder charge was set at $3 million. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state’s attorney’s office.