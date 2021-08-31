Decatur man arrested for mob action, aggravated battery

DECATUR — A 21-year-old Decatur man was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and mob action after an altercation with another man on Aug. 13.

According to a sworn statement, the man and three companions drove by the victim, who was walking in the 2600 block of East Garfield Avenue, then turned and came back. At that point, 21-year-old man got out of the car and punched the victim.

Police said the other three men also punched and kicked the victim, and the man who was arrested, who was known to the victim, produced a knife and tried to cut him with it.

Police observed lacerations on the victim's arm from where he had tried to defend himself and found abrasions on his face and abdomen.

A check of Macon County Jail records show the man remains in custody on $50,000 bond, meaning he would have to post $5,000 to be released.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

