According to the sworn statement, the 43-year-old man began corresponding with the girl less than a month ago. The Des Moines (Iowa) County Sheriff's Department contacted the Decatur Police Street Crimes unit on March 20 regarding Facebook Messenger conversations, in which the suspect sent nude photos of himself and requests for sex. He also offered methamphetamine to the girl.
During the police interview, the suspect admitted he had been staying in Decatur for approximately seven days and had not updated his sex offender registration. He also admitted he had been communicating with a 15-year-old girl through Facebook, sent nude photos and discussed having sex.
Bond was set at $75,000, requiring the posting of $7,500 to be released from the Macon County Jail.
Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
