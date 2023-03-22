DECATUR — Preliminary charges have been filed against a Decatur man for indecent solicitation of a child after requesting sex from a 15-year-old girl in Iowa.

Other preliminary charges include distribution of harmful material, grooming and violation of sex offender registration act.

According to the sworn statement, the 43-year-old man began corresponding with the girl less than a month ago. The Des Moines (Iowa) County Sheriff's Department contacted the Decatur Police Street Crimes unit on March 20 regarding Facebook Messenger conversations, in which the suspect sent nude photos of himself and requests for sex. He also offered methamphetamine to the girl.

"(The man) indicated the he could not leave the Decatur area due to outstanding court issues in Iowa and would prefer her to come to Decatur," the affidavit stated.

The suspect gave the girl a Decatur address. Police observed the suspect walk to the address at approximately 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, "where he was taken into custody," the reported stated.

During the police interview, the suspect admitted he had been staying in Decatur for approximately seven days and had not updated his sex offender registration. He also admitted he had been communicating with a 15-year-old girl through Facebook, sent nude photos and discussed having sex.

Bond was set at $75,000, requiring the posting of $7,500 to be released from the Macon County Jail.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand