DECATUR — The 18-year-old Decatur man arrested for stabbing his mother in the neck on Thursday told police he had "thought all morning about harming" her, a sworn affidavit said.

According to the statement, Stone Waller was arrested by Decatur police after they responded to a report of a woman being stabbed at a home in the 8000 block of Lehman Road.

The 54-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of the life threatening injury.

According to the statement, Waller recently had been diagnosed with OCD Harm, “which causes him to have thoughts of harming other individuals.”

Waller was given a doctor-prescribed medication the day before the attack. During an investigation, his mother stated the medication appeared to be working on Thursday.

At approximately 12:45 p.m., she took a shower then proceeded to her room to get dressed, the affidavit said.

“Upon (his mother) exiting her room, Stone stabbed her in the neck, on her right side with a knife,” the affidavit stated. “(His mother) attempted to wrestle the knife away from Stone and at one point he eventually released it to her and proceeded to go sit on the couch in the living room.”

During the interview, police say Waller admitted to having thoughts all morning about harming his mother. He said he knew his parents had a knife in their bedroom and took it and hid it in his pocket about an hour before the stabbing. “He waited in his bedroom as his mom was changing in her room for her to exit, and as she exited her room, he stabbed her in the neck,” according to the statement.

Stone remains jailed on a preliminary charge of attempted murder. Bond has been set at $250,000, requiring him to post $25,000 to be released.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

