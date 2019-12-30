Decatur man arrested for strangling the pregnant girlfriend he accused of cheating, police say

DECATUR — A boyfriend who told police he suspected his girlfriend was pregnant with the child of another man is accused of strangling her and holding her against her will as she tried to flee their apartment.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the violence happened late Sunday, witnessed by the 25-year-old woman’s sister and multiple other people, and the boyfriend was arrested at 1:07 a.m. Monday. Police officer Adam Siefman said he found the victim sobbing uncontrollably with clear signs she had been attacked.

“I observed purple marks on the outside of (her) throat… with slight bruising that appeared consistent with being strangled,” Siefman wrote in the affidavit.

“During a Miranda interview, (the 26-year-old boyfriend) admitted to being in an argument with (her) about the possibility of her being pregnant by someone else... (He) denied making any physical contact with her inside or outside of the apartment.”

