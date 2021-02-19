 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur man arrested in connection to homicide of JB North store owner
0 comments
breaking top story

Decatur man arrested in connection to homicide of JB North store owner

{{featured_button_text}}
Foster mugshot

Foster

DECATUR— Decatur police say a suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the homicide of 63-year-old John M. Betscher.

Deangelo D. Foster, 23, Decatur, was taken into custody Friday morning while at the Macon County Courthouse on an unrelated matter, according to police.

Decatur police Sgt. Steve Carroll said a warrant was obtained after an investigation developed probable cause for Foster's arrest. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Friday afternoon on a preliminary charge of First Degree Murder and is held on $1 million bail, meaning $100,000 is required to bond out. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

Betscher was found shot to death just before 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, inside JB North, a liquor and convenience store in the 1300 block of North Calhoun Street. He was the owner of the store. 

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day determined the cause of the death to be multiple gunshot wounds to the neck, left shoulder and left back. 

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon chief urges reduction in Taliban violence

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News