Decatur man arrested in connection to homicide of JB North store owner

DECATUR— Decatur police say a suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the homicide of 63-year-old John M. Betscher.

Deangelo D. Foster, 23, Decatur, was taken into custody Friday morning while at the Macon County Courthouse on an unrelated matter, according to police.

Decatur police Sgt. Steve Carroll said a warrant was obtained after an investigation developed probable cause for Foster's arrest.

Police investigating gunshots fired in East Condit Street area Police are investigating an incident where gunshots were fired Wednesday afternoon in the 1300 block of East Condit Street.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Friday afternoon on a preliminary charge of First Degree Murder and is held on $1 million bail, meaning $100,000 is required to bond out. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

Betscher was found shot to death just before 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, inside JB North, a liquor and convenience store in the 1300 block of North Calhoun Street. He was the owner of the store.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day determined the cause of the death to be multiple gunshot wounds to the neck, left shoulder and left back.