Decatur man arrested in Indiana after kidnapping incident in Macon: reports
Decatur man arrested in Indiana after kidnapping incident in Macon: reports

MACON — Court records show that a Decatur man is facing preliminary charges of armed kidnapping and theft after a violent incident Wednesday afternoon at a gas station convenience store in Macon.

News reports said a victim had been accosted by the 32-year-old man but escaped.

The man was later tracked to Plainfield, Indiana, where he was arrested by Indiana State Police. Macon County Circuit Court records show he faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, a Class X felony, and additional felony charges of kidnapping involving the use of force or threat and a single count of theft.

He is expected to be extradited back to Decatur and the Macon County Jail. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

