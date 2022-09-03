Decatur man arrested on attempted murder charge, police say

DECATUR — Life-threatening injuries police say were inflicted during a domestic violence situation have resulted in a Decatur man being charged with attempted murder.

Decatur police Lt. Scott Rosenbery said in a news release that officers were dispatched to Decatur Memorial Hospital around 12:02 p.m. Saturday to a report of a 27-year-old female arriving in a private vehicle with head injuries.

An investigation of the incident led to the arrest of Carlos I. Saucedo-Nava for attempted murder. Saucedo-Nava is being held in the Macon County Jail.

Rosenbery said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.