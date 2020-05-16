You are the owner of this article.
Decatur man arrested on charges of sexual assault, battery, police say
DECATUR — A 36-year-old man was arrested Friday after police say he battered, assaulted and choked a woman for several hours. 

Decatur police Sgt. Steve Carroll said reports indicate the attack began during the late hours of Tuesday, May 12, at the 1000 block of North Oakdale Avenue, Decatur.

The following morning, the victim discovered her car keys and car as well as a firearm were missing from her residence, Carroll said. 

Along with aggravated criminal sexual assault, the man faces preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery, theft, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, interfering with a report of domestic violence and unlawful restraint. The Illinois Department of Corrections had previously issued a warrant for a parole violation. Preliminary charges are subject to approval by the Macon County State's Attorney. 

The man remained in Macon County Jail on Saturday night. No bond was set. 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

