You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decatur man arrested on drug dealing, weapons charges
0 comments

Decatur man arrested on drug dealing, weapons charges

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Detectives in Decatur say they arrested a 60-year-old methamphetamine dealer Monday night and found multiple weapons, including a .45 caliber handgun he kept on a nightstand and a 12 gauge shotgun he kept under the bed.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police Officer Jason Hesse said a raid on the man’s East Prairie Street home was carried out by members of the police Street Crimes Unit and the department's Emergency Response Team.

Officers found the man was carrying 8 grams of field-tested meth on his person and they also found a digital scale and a box of sandwich bags on a kitchen counter. “Detectives know from prior training and experience these items are commonly used in the street level distribution of narcotics,” Hesse added.

He said police went on to find a loaded .22 caliber handgun in a bedroom along with the .45 caliber revolver, also loaded, and the shotgun. The statement quotes the man as admitting he was a meth dealer who sold the drug out of his home. He said he had owned the shotgun but thought he had gotten rid of it, and claimed the pistols belong to his 41-year-old wife.

Hesse said both the man and his wife had previously owned valid FOID cards but they had expired in April.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of meth possession with intent to deliver and having no valid FOID card; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Hesse also said a check of the man’s background revealed he was out on bond for three pending cases: two counts of meth possession and one count of meth delivery.

A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday night showed he remained in custody in lieu of meeting bail set at $75,000, which means he must post $7,500 to bond out.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News