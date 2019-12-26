Decatur man arrested on drug dealing, weapons charges

DECATUR — Detectives in Decatur say they arrested a 60-year-old methamphetamine dealer Monday night and found multiple weapons, including a .45 caliber handgun he kept on a nightstand and a 12 gauge shotgun he kept under the bed.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police Officer Jason Hesse said a raid on the man’s East Prairie Street home was carried out by members of the police Street Crimes Unit and the department's Emergency Response Team.
Officers found the man was carrying 8 grams of field-tested meth on his person and they also found a digital scale and a box of sandwich bags on a kitchen counter. “Detectives know from prior training and experience these items are commonly used in the street level distribution of narcotics,” Hesse added.
He said police went on to find a loaded .22 caliber handgun in a bedroom along with the .45 caliber revolver, also loaded, and the shotgun. The statement quotes the man as admitting he was a meth dealer who sold the drug out of his home. He said he had owned the shotgun but thought he had gotten rid of it, and claimed the pistols belong to his 41-year-old wife.
Hesse said both the man and his wife had previously owned valid FOID cards but they had expired in April.
You have free articles remaining.
The man was booked on preliminary charges of meth possession with intent to deliver and having no valid FOID card; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
Hesse also said a check of the man’s background revealed he was out on bond for three pending cases: two counts of meth possession and one count of meth delivery.
A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday night showed he remained in custody in lieu of meeting bail set at $75,000, which means he must post $7,500 to bond out.
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Matthew L. Rice
Jarquez A. Hobbs
James Ballard
Kwantrevis D. Richardson
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid