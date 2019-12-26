Decatur man arrested on drug dealing, weapons charges

DECATUR — Detectives in Decatur say they arrested a 60-year-old methamphetamine dealer Monday night and found multiple weapons, including a .45 caliber handgun he kept on a nightstand and a 12 gauge shotgun he kept under the bed.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police Officer Jason Hesse said a raid on the man’s East Prairie Street home was carried out by members of the police Street Crimes Unit and the department's Emergency Response Team.

Officers found the man was carrying 8 grams of field-tested meth on his person and they also found a digital scale and a box of sandwich bags on a kitchen counter. “Detectives know from prior training and experience these items are commonly used in the street level distribution of narcotics,” Hesse added.

He said police went on to find a loaded .22 caliber handgun in a bedroom along with the .45 caliber revolver, also loaded, and the shotgun. The statement quotes the man as admitting he was a meth dealer who sold the drug out of his home. He said he had owned the shotgun but thought he had gotten rid of it, and claimed the pistols belong to his 41-year-old wife.

Hesse said both the man and his wife had previously owned valid FOID cards but they had expired in April.

