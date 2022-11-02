Decatur man arrested on voter fraud charge, sheriff's office says

DECATUR — A Decatur man has been arrested on charges of voter fraud, the Macon County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
The sheriff's office said David E. Badon, 47, of Decatur was arrested Wednesday afternoon for violating Illinois Election Code after an investigation revealed he voted twice in the 2022 Illinois primary election.
Voting more than once in an election is a Class 3 felony in Illinois.
According to the sheriff's office, detectives found that Badon participated in early voting at the Macon County Clerk's Office on May 20 and later voted on Election Day on June 28 at his assigned precinct polling place.
Officers said surveillance video showed Badon voting in person on both days.
Badon was released from the Macon County Jail and is set to appear in court on Dec. 2.
The Macon County State’s Attorney and County Clerk’s Offices assisted in the investigation.
Today’s top pics: Daylight Savings Time and more
Truckers supportive of President Jair Bolsonaro block a highway to protest his run-off election loss to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Itaborai, Rio de Janerio state, Brazil, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Silvia Izquierdo
Truckers supportive of President Jair Bolsonaro block a highway to protest his run-off election loss to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Embu das Artes on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Andre Penner
Yushan Ou of China competes on the balance beam at the Women's Team Final during the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Thanassis Stavrakis
Great Britain's Alice Kinsella competes on the balance beam at the Women's Team Final during the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Thanassis Stavrakis
Ian Roders fastens the hands to a clock at Electric Time Company, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, when clocks are set back one hour. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, right, kisses with her husband Bo Tengberg after casting at a polling station in Hareskovhallen in Vaerloese, Denmark, on Tuesday, Nov 1, 2022. Denmark's election on Tuesday is expected to change its political landscape, with new parties hoping to enter parliament and others seeing their support dwindle. A former prime minister who left his party to create a new one this year could end up as a kingmaker, with his votes being needed to form a new government. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
Sergei Grits
Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable bridge that collapsed on Sunday in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. A century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into the river Sunday evening, sending hundreds plunging in the water in one of the country's worst accidents in years. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Ajit Solanki
Garlands decorate the photograph of Yash Devadana, 12, left, and his cousin Raj Baghwanji Bhai, 13, victims of a bridge collapse, outside their house in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Yash and Raj were cousins living in the same house. They were good friends too, their family said, always seen playing together in the neighborhood. The two also loved swimming and often went to the Machchu river to cool themselves off. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Rafiq Maqbool
A woman in the Sabean Mandaean community takes part in a ritual during the Prosperity Day celebration in the Tigris River in central Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Mandaeism follows the teachings of John the Baptist, a saint in both the Christian and Islamic traditions, and its rites revolve around water and prosperity. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Hadi Mizban
Ultra-Orthodox Jews watch their Rabbi Israel Hager votes during Israel elections in Bnei Brak, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Israel is holding its fifth election in less than four years. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Oded Balilty
A devotee wears tattoos of "Nuestra Señora de la Santa Muerte," or Our Lady of Holy Death, as he waits in line to enter her altar in Mexico City's Tepito neighborhood, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. La Santa Muerte, is a cult image and folk saint, a personification of death, associated with healing, protection, and safe delivery to the afterlife by her devotees. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
People walk through the Nueva Esperanza cemetery in the shantytown Villa Maria in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Renewing a tradition that was stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic, Peruvian authorities have granted full access to cemeteries on the Day of the Dead, where thousands of Peruvians visit their deceased loved ones. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Martin Mejia
A man flies a kite during All Saints Day at the cemetery of Sumpango Sacatepequez, Guatemala, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, as part of Day of the Dead celebrations. (AP Photo/Wilder Lopez)
Wilder Lopez
Tanishq Makwana offers prayers at the grave of his cousin, grandmother and aunt who died in a bridge that collapsed on Sunday, at a graveyard in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sunday’s tragedy in Morbi has left the entire country shocked, with questions raised over why the pedestrian bridge, built during British colonialism in the late 1800s and touted by the state government as an “artistic and technological marvel,” collapsed just four days after months of repair. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Rafiq Maqbool
Candles are lit during All Saints Day at the cemetery in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Candles illuminated tombstones in graveyards across Europe as people communed with the souls of the dead on Tuesday, observing one of the most sacred days in the Catholic calendar. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
Mindaugas Kulbis
A woman places a candle on a tomb of a deceased relative on All Saint's Day at Manila's North Cemetery, Philippines on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Many Filipinos went to cemeteries today after the government allowed them to open on All Saint's Day for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
Frankfurt players celebrate after beating Sporting to quality for the next round after a Champions League group D soccer match between Sporting CP and Frankfurt at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Armando Franca
Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Champions League group D soccer match between Sporting CP and Frankfurt at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Armando Franca
Porto's Ivan Marcano, not seen, scores an own goal during a Champions League group B soccer match between FC Porto and Atletico Madrid at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)
Luis Vieira
Porto's Mehdi Taremi jumps for a header with Atletico Madrid's Axel Witsel during a Champions League group B soccer match between FC Porto and Atletico Madrid at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)
Luis Vieira
A bride walks at the Palace Square in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Dmitri Lovetsky
Meghan Petty is comforted as she takes a break from giving her victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Petty's sister, Alaina, was killed in the 2018 shooting Cruz was sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School more than four years ago. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Amy Beth Bennett
People weep as they pay tribute to victims of a deadly accident following Saturday night's Halloween festivities on the street near the scene in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Ahn Young-joon
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket's two side boosters, left and rear center, return to Cape Canaveral for landing about eight minutes after liftoff in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. SpaceX launched its mega Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in more than three years Tuesday, hoisting satellites for the military and then nailing side-by-side booster landings back near the pad. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
A woman sits in front of a tomb in a cemetery during All Saints Day, a Catholic holiday to reflect on the saints and deceased relatives, Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul White)
Paul White
A person wearing the traditional red beret of the "Requetes", a rebel militia that fought against the republican government, holds a crucifix on a tribute in memory of the rebels dead during the Spanish civil war (1936-1939) during All Saints Day, a Catholic holiday to reflect on the saints and deceased relatives, at the state cemetery in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Alvaro Barrientos
Pope Francis leaves after delivering the Angelus prayer from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia
Iga Swiatek of Poland serves to Daria Kasatkina of Russia during round robin play on day two of the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins
Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.