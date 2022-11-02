 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur man arrested on voter fraud charge, sheriff's office says

The FBI and Department of Justice have announced they will mobilize to respond to voter fraud, discrimination or threats of violence on Election Day.

David Badon

Badon

DECATUR — A Decatur man has been arrested on charges of voter fraud, the Macon County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. 

The sheriff's office said David E. Badon, 47, of Decatur was arrested  Wednesday afternoon for violating Illinois Election Code after an investigation revealed he voted twice in the 2022 Illinois primary election. 

Voting more than once in an election is a Class 3 felony in Illinois.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives found that Badon participated in early voting at the Macon County Clerk's Office on May 20 and later voted on Election Day on June 28 at his assigned precinct polling place. 

Officers said surveillance video showed Badon voting in person on both days.

Badon was released from the Macon County Jail and is set to appear in court on Dec. 2. 

The Macon County State’s Attorney and County Clerk’s Offices assisted in the investigation. 

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

