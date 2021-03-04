Decatur man arrested with backpack containing over 300 grams of meth, 49 grams of cannabis, police say

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man arrested on preliminary drug charges was carrying a backpack with over 49 grams of cannabis and 314 grams of methamphetamine.

Court documents say that while the 33-year-old was being taken into custody around 7:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Main Street, he dropped clothing and a backpack in the roadway. Documents say police discovered bags and containers inside the backpack of varying weights, all totaling 49.5 grams.

Additionally, several bags containing methamphetamine were inside the backpack in a separate black cloth bag, according to a sworn affidavit. Police reported finding a total of 314.3 grams of meth inside the backpack.

The affidavit said an unemployment card for the 33-year-old and a cell phone were inside the cloth bag as well.

Two warrants were also out for the man's arrest, court documents say.

Police say the 33-year-old admitted to knowing of the narcotics inside the backpack and that he'd placed an order for one pound of methamphetamine with an intention to sell the drug. According to police, the man has two pending court cases in Macon County for possession of methamphetamine and burglary.