Decatur man arrested with backpack filled with drugs, loaded firearm, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur man arrested while in possession of a backpack containing a firearm and drugs, also faces preliminary charges related to injuries the police officer received while attempting to take him into custody, police said.
Court documents say the 23-year-old was stopped around 9:46 p.m. by Illinois State Police at South Jasper and East Wood streets after his vehicle was observed not having a license plate light. Police reported approaching the car, where they smelled burnt cannabis and saw bags of cannabis inside, documents say.
A sworn affidavit says the man was asked to step out of the vehicle, first grabbing a bookbag that was sitting in the passenger seat before exiting. Once out of the vehicle, the suspect continually refused to put his hands behind his back and kept pushing against the trooper, making several attempts to run away, according to the affidavit.
The 23-year-old eventually fell to the ground and was handcuffed, but not before the arresting arresting trooper received bleeding injuries to both his hands, documents say.
Police say a search of the backpack revealed a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun loaded with an extended 30-round magazine, an additional loaded 12-round magazine, 57 MDMA pills, or Ecstasy, four 12-ounce jars and three plastic bags of cannabis. In total, the cannabis weighed over 100 grams, documents say.
The man was found to have no active FOID card, according to police.
He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail Thursday evening on preliminary charges of armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis, possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis with intent to distribute, aggravated battery to a peace officer and aggravated resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
Jail records Friday afternoon showed the man was being held on $155,000 bond, meaning $15,500 is needed to be released.
