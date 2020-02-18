Decatur man attacks his ex's new boyfriend during home invasion, police say

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man pounced on the new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend, choking and repeatedly punching him in the face after invading the woman’s home.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the home invasion happened Monday afternoon at an apartment in the 2300 block of North Rosedale Avenue. The 24-year-old woman told police she had just walked into her apartment via a sliding glass door, followed by her new boyfriend, when her 28-year-old ex-boyfriend came in behind them and sprang his assault.
“(The ex-boyfriend) began to choke him from behind,” said Decatur Police Officer Warren Hale, writing in affidavit.
“(The girlfriend) stated that she observed him punch the victim several times in the face which caused injury to the victim’s left eye.”
Hale said a female neighbor told how she rushed over to the apartment after hearing “loud banging/screaming” and found the two men fighting and could see the new boyfriend had been injured.
The girlfriend is quoted as telling Hale she had been in a dating relationship with her ex-boyfriend for five years and they have a son together. She said she ended the relationship two months ago and her former boyfriend has not lived with her since the end of November.
The suspect was booked on a preliminary charge of home invasion; preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. A check of Macon County Jail records showed the man remained in custody Tuesday night in lieu of making bail set at $75,000, which means he must post $7,500 to bond out.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977.