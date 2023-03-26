DECATUR — Police report that an argument over a missing cellphone resulted in a Decatur man being repeatedly punched in the head and then kicked in the face after he fell to the floor.

Sgt. Brandon Rolfs with the Decatur Police Department said the 61-year-old victim was attacked Saturday night at his home in the 1100 block of East Cantrell Street.

Rolfs said the victim sustained minor cuts and “some significant swelling to the head and face area.” He was evaluated and treated at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, but his wounds were not considered to be life-threatening.

The victim was quoted by police as describing his 51-year-old attacker as a housemate he had allowed to move in and live with him about a month ago.

The man was still being sought Sunday on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a senior citizen.

