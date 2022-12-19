 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur man booked on stalking charge

DECATUR — A Decatur man is facing a preliminary charge of stalking after police said he made his ex-girlfriend’s life a misery with death threats, constant phone calls and drive-bys of her home.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 24-year-old man was arrested Nov. 21. That was the same day the man, who has a concealed carry firearm license, had “informed her that he would shoot her house and himself due to her not wanting to be with him,” according to the affidavit.

Officer Jordan Girard, who signed the affidavit, said the woman had dated the man and gave birth to his child in 2020. But she said she had only been in “minimal contact” with the man since the birth and she had rejected his frequent attempts to rekindle their relationship after she recently moved back to Decatur.

Girard said the woman received up to 13 calls an hour from the man who had made threats to her current boyfriend, had tried to get a job where she worked and stalked her constantly via social media.

“(She) expressed that she is fearful for her safety, the safety of her daughter, and the safety of her new boyfriend as a result of (the man’s) consistent efforts in being in a relationship with her and the threats of harm by not agreeing to be with him,” Girard added.

Macon County Jail records show the man was released Nov. 28 after posting a $2,000 bond on bail set at $20,000. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $75,000.

The bail conditions warn the man not to make contact with his ex-girlfriend and to stay away from her home. The conditions also subject the man to wearing an electronic monitor on his ankle so his whereabouts can be tracked around the clock.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state's attorney. 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

