Decatur man breaks into prostitute's home, beats resident with bat, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur customer who hired a prostitute to perform a sex act is accused of forcing his way into her home and beating a man he found there with an aluminum baseball bat after claiming the woman had stolen money from him, police report.

Sworn Decatur police affidavits say the violence happened around 9 p.m. Saturday at the 54-year-old woman’s home in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street.

The 27-year-old customer was booked on preliminary charges of home invasion and solicitation of a sex act. A second man, aged 23, is accused of wielding another metal bat and acting as an alleged accomplice and was also booked on a charge of home invasion.

Officer Lucas Bray said the 66-year-old male victim who was beaten was present in the woman’s home and had come out of a bedroom after hearing the front door get smashed in. “(He) stated he stepped into the living room from the bedroom just to the right of the front door and started getting battered by aluminum bats,” said Bray in the affidavits.