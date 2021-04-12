Decatur man breaks into prostitute's home, beats resident with bat, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur customer who hired a prostitute to perform a sex act is accused of forcing his way into her home and beating a man he found there with an aluminum baseball bat after claiming the woman had stolen money from him, police report.
Sworn Decatur police affidavits say the violence happened around 9 p.m. Saturday at the 54-year-old woman’s home in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street.
The 27-year-old customer was booked on preliminary charges of home invasion and solicitation of a sex act. A second man, aged 23, is accused of wielding another metal bat and acting as an alleged accomplice and was also booked on a charge of home invasion.
Officer Lucas Bray said the 66-year-old male victim who was beaten was present in the woman’s home and had come out of a bedroom after hearing the front door get smashed in. “(He) stated he stepped into the living room from the bedroom just to the right of the front door and started getting battered by aluminum bats,” said Bray in the affidavits.
Bray described the man as sustaining a 2-inch laceration at the base of the small finger on his right hand but was not listed as being otherwise hurt. Another 55-year-old man who was present in the woman’s house noted the registration of the truck the two assailants had arrived in. Police said it traced to the home address of the customer’s accomplice on East Whitmer Street where arriving officers found both men and had them under arrest by 9:43 p.m.
Bray said the woman involved said she had contracted with the customer to perform a sex act for $20 but he had left after accusing her of stealing $200 from his parked truck when she had gone outside for a few minutes.
The accomplice is quoted as telling police the customer had come round to his house and was “upset” about his money being stolen. “(The accomplice) advised officers he asked (the customer) if he wanted to get his money back, and he stated ‘Yes,'" Bray said.
The accomplice described arriving at the woman’s house and seeing his friend battering a man with the bat as well as punching a woman in the head before they both fled.
The customer, however, said he had confronted the woman about stealing his money but had left after she denied the theft; he told police he had not forced his way into her home and had not hit anyone.
Macon County Jail records show he is now free after posting a $5,000 bond on bail set at $50,000; prosecutors had asked for bail of $60,000. The accomplice remained in custody Monday evening with his bail also set at $50,000.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
2021 mugshots from the Herald & Review
Seth M. Nashland
Clarence A. Ballard
Scott L. Minix
Jessica A. Logan
Delahn L. Amos
Chancellor C. Embry
Chelsea Brown
Kevin Brown
Shawanda Apholone
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Jamie L. Golladay
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Avery E. Drake
Daniel R. Blazich
Dessica N. Jackson
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Blake E. Merli
Jason C. Herendeen
Jeremiah D. Collins
Deonte D. Smith
Deoane A. Stone
Carl E. Harvey II
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Bryant K. Bunch
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Anthony J Dickey
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Paul M. Folks
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Leeandre M. Honorable
Seth D. Maxwell
Michelle R. Batman
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Elijah K. Jones
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Timothy W. Smith
Justin D. Tate
Courtney Williams
Angela M. Schmitt
Tracy T. Cunningham
Colby J. Park
Charles E. Gardner
Jacquez L. Jones
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid